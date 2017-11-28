Man Utd identify four potential signings for next summer

Manchester United are lining up for transfer targets for the summer window, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has seemingly earmarked his left flank as the area of his team that is in most need of improvement. All four of the report targets are left-footed players.

The highest profile of those targets is Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale. Despite the Welshman’s injury issues, United retain their long-standing interest in him and are said to be monitoring his situation.

Another option for the left flank is Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, who will be out of contract at the end of the season. The 29-year-old could then join United on a free transfer.

The Germany international would offer a very different option on the left wing to Bale, who effectively replaced him at Madrid in 2013.

United are also interested in Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, who has questioned Spurs’ ambition and spoken of a desire to return to the north of England.

Winger Ashley Young is currently Mourinho’s preferred option at left-back.

United are still keen on Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, who was linked with United a year ago but decided to stay put when Atletico were given a transfer ban.