Man Utd and Man City linked with £28m deals for Clement Lenglet

Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet is wanted by Premier League pacesetters Manchester City and Manchester United, according to The Sun.

The report claims the Frenchman is also being tracked by Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona. He has a £28m buy-out clause in his Sevilla contract.

Lenglet, aged 22, can play at left-back or centre-back. Both City and United are in need of left-sided defenders.

The long-term injury sustained by City’s summer signing Benjamin Mendy means Pep Guardiola is currently deploying holding midfielder Fabian Delph at left-back.

And neighbours United currently field winger Ashley Young at left-back, with the likes of Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind all out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho.

Lenglet would give both Manchester clubs a solution to their left-back problems, plus additional cover in central defence.

The former France Under-21 international started his career in his homeland with Nancy. He joined Sevilla in January 2017 for €5m.