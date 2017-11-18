Man Utd preparing summer bid for Gareth Bale

Manchester United are ready to make a fresh attempt to sign Gareth Bale and are confident they can solve the injury problems that have blighted his time at Real Madrid, according to The Guardian.

The Wales international has suffered 19 injuries since arriving at the Bernabeu in September 2013. He has missed 40 of Real’s last 60 matches due to injury.

And having not played since September, he was nearing recovery from a calf problem but is now expected to be out for a futher six weeks with a thigh injury.

But United are said to be encouraged by Bale’s fitness record at former club Tottenham Hotspur and believe they would be able to improve his condition.

The Red Devils wanted to sign Bale at the time he moved to Spain, and manager Jose Mourinho was keen to add him to his squad in the last transfer window.

Bale has a €1bn (£890m) buyout clause in his contract, which runs until June 2022, but Madrid are increasingly frustrated by his injury problems and would sell him for far less.