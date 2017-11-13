Man Utd ready to sell Luke Shaw for £20m in January

Manchester United are ready to sell left-back Luke Shaw in the January transfer window, according to The Times.

The England international, aged 22, is currently well down the pecking order at Old Trafford and his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho has broken down.

United will cut their losses and listen to offers of around £20m when the transfer window opens, claims the report.

Turkish side Fenerbahce have lodged an enquiry about taking Shaw on loan and covering half of his £130,000-a-week wages. But Shaw is not interested in moving to Turkey and United would rather offload him on a permanent basis, ideally in January.

Shaw joined the Red Devils from Southampton for £30m in 2014. The four-year contract he signed at that stage expires at the end of the season, but United have an option to extend it by one year so they will not lose him on a free transfer.

The full-back has struggled with injuries throughout his time at Old Trafford – not least the double leg break he suffered in September 2015.

But even after returning to fitness, he has struggled to find favour with Mourinho.