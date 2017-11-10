Man Utd scout travels to Iceland to watch game that was being played in Qatar

A Manchester United scout had a wasted trip to Iceland when it turned out the game he intended to watch was actually being played in Qatar.

Icelandic outlet Fotbolti claims the United scout turned up at the national stadium in Reykjavik on Wednesday to watch Iceland’s friendly against Czech Republic.

He had applied to the Football Association of Iceland for a ticket for the game, which they had duly granted. But it was only when he arrived at an empty stadium and contacted the FA to find out what was going on that he learned the game was being played in Doha, Qatar.

The report claims the scout had travelled from Denmark for the game. He is not named, but United appointed Dane Tommy Møller Nielsen as a scout last year so he would have to be the prime suspect at this stage.

It is not clear whether United had wanted to see a particular target in action or whether they were just keeping an eye on the fixture.