Man Utd star losing battle to be fit for Arsenal game

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is losing his battle to be fit for Saturday’s game against Arsenal, according to the Daily Star.

The Serbia international limped off during Tuesday’s win over Watford at Vicarage Road. He was substituted in the second half due to a leg muscle problem.

He is undergoing assessment by United’s medical team and will undergo intensive treatment at Carrington in an effort to get him ready for the tea-time kick-off at the Emirates Stadium. But manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly not confident about Matic’s chances of being fit in time.

If the former Chelsea man doesn’t make it, Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera, who came off the bench to replace Matic at Watford, is likely to take his place in Mourinho’s starting lineup.

Captain Michael Carrick is also fit again after a heart scare, but is unlikely to be thrown into the starting lineup against the Gunners.