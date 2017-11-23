Man Utd star mourns former coach’s death

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to his former coach Luis Bonini, who has died aged 69.

Bonini worked with Herrera between 2011 and 2013, when he was on Marcelo Bielsa’s coaching staff at Athletic Bilbao.

He passed away today after losing his battle with stomach cancer.

Writing in Spanish, Herrera said: “RIP teacher. It was a pleasure working with you. A big hug to your family #LuisBonini.”

D.E.P profe. Fue un placer trabajar contigo. Un fuerte abrazo a su familia #LuisBonini pic.twitter.com/j7yyMXn9VW — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) November 23, 2017

French side Lille have suspended Bielsa, reportedly for making an unauthorised trip to South America to see his dying friend.