Man Utd star Paul Pogba bans Chelsea defender from his house

Stoke City’s on-loan Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has been banned from Paul Pogba’s house.

Zouma’s loan move north for the season has allowed him to spend some time with his compatriot during the opening stages of the 2017/18 campaign.

But that could be about to come to an end after the 23-year-old earned himself a ban from the Manchester United midfielder’s home.

Zouma’s offence? Beating Pogba at the card game Uno.

It appears the United star’s competitive streak is now interfering with his social life. Zouma’s refusal to be an obliging, losing guest means he is not likely to get an invite to future card games.

The Blues centre-back told Goal: “He doesn’t like to lose when we play card games, like Uno, he doesn’t like to lose.

“He is the same guy as before, he hasn’t changed. The other day, I went to his house and beat him. He was so, so, so angry.

“He didn’t want me to come anymore. ‘He told me ‘don’t come anymore to my house’. I said ‘my friend, please, it’s only Uno we’re talking about’.”

You can see Pogba talking about his ban from Pogba’s house in the video below.

Kurt Zouma jokes that he's BANNED from Paul Pogba's house! pic.twitter.com/6i80JeXYMG — Goal UK (@GoalUK) November 28, 2017

Pogba and Zouma have previously played together for the France national team.

Uno is an American card game the involves a specially printed deck. The game was originally developed in 1971 and involves players trying to score 500 points by discarding all of their cards and earning points equivalent to the value of the cards still held by the other players.