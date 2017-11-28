Man Utd starlet Angel Gomes tipped to join former Man City youngster Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes is linked with a transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

According to The Sun, the 17-year-old is being targeted by the German giants after stalling over a new deal at Old Trafford.

Gomes is yet to sign professional terms with the club he has played for since the age of six.

The England Under-17 World Cup winner could join his international team-mate and former Manchester City youth star Jaden Sancho at Dortmund. The Bundesliga side snapped Sancho up for £10m last summer and is already featuring for the first team.

Gomes and Sancho are close friends, so the deal could appeal to the youngster. But Barcelona are also reported to be interested in signing Gomes.

He made his first team debut for the Red Devils last season and appeared close to signing his first pro deal with them earlier this year, but he is yet to put pen to paper.