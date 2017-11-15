Man Utd stars celebrate return from international wilderness

Two Manchester United players have posted on social media to acknowledge and celebrate appearing for their national teams after extended periods of absence.

Forward Anthony Martial’s impressive start to the season saw him return to the France squad for the first time this year.

He made a substitute appearance against Wales last week and started last night’s 2-2 draw with world champions Germany.

Posting on Twitter, the 21-year-old said: “Very happy to meet up again with the national team! Thank you all for your messages!”

Très heureux d'avoir retrouvé la Sélection !! Merci à tous pour vos messages ! pic.twitter.com/Ds3OWcl8Xt — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) November 15, 2017

Also back in from the cold was Ashley Young, who came off the bench for England against Brazil last night to win his first cap since 2013.

He joked about his first action being an impressive recovering tackle on Willian.

Young wrote: “Nice to be back in an England shirt, especially being at Wembley, the home of football. Not the first sprint I wanted to be doing though.”