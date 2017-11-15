Man Utd willing to lose Marouane Fellaini on free transfer

Manchester United would rather let Marouane Fellaini leave on a free transfer next summer than sell him in January, according to the BBC.

The Belgium international has been strongly linked with an £8m move to Turkish side Besiktas, with the Red Devils reportedly deciding to cash-in because Fellaini has not yet signed a new contract.

But today’s report claims Fellaini will be staying put until at least June, with United taking the prospect of a mid-season transfer off the table.

Fellaini, age 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and rejected United’s last offer of a new contract in September.

The player is said to have a good relationship manager Jose Mourinho and has been an increasingly important member of the squad under the Portuguese boss.

Fellaini’s relationship with Mourinho is touted as being a potentially decisive factor in whether he ultimately signs a new deal at Old Trafford.