Man Utd’s Ashley Young earns England recall

Manchester United winger-turned-full-back Ashley Young has earned a recall to the England squad.

The 32-year-old has been named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil later this month.

Young has 30 caps and seven goals for the national team, but has not played for the Three Lions since 2013.

His return to prominence within Jose Mourinho’s United squad appears to have caught Southgate’s attention.

Young made only eight Premier League appearances during all of last season, but has made six already this term.

He is joined in the squad by club-mates Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.

Young will be quickly reacquainted with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli following their clash at Old Trafford last weekend.

England squad to play Germany and Brazil

Tammy Abraham – Swansea

Dele Alli – Tottenham Hotspur

Ryan Bertrand – Southampton

Jack Butland – Stoke City

Gary Cahill – Chelsea

Fabian Delph – Manchester City

Eric Dier – Tottenham Hotspur

Joe Gomez – Liverpool

Joe Hart – West Ham United (loan from Manchester City)

Jordan Henderson – Liverpool

Phil Jones – Manchester United

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

Jesse Lingard – Manchester United

Ruben Loftus-Cheek – Crystal Palace (loan from Chelsea)

Harry Maguire – Leicester City

Jordan Pickford – Everton

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Danny Rose – Tottenham Hotspur

Raheem Sterling – Manchester City

John Stones – Manchester City

Kieran Trippier – Tottenham Hotspur

Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

Kyle Walker – Manchester City

Harry Winks – Tottenham Hotspur

Ashley Young – Manchester United