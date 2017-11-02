Man Utd’s Ashley Young earns England recall
Manchester United winger-turned-full-back Ashley Young has earned a recall to the England squad.
The 32-year-old has been named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil later this month.
Young has 30 caps and seven goals for the national team, but has not played for the Three Lions since 2013.
His return to prominence within Jose Mourinho’s United squad appears to have caught Southgate’s attention.
Young made only eight Premier League appearances during all of last season, but has made six already this term.
He is joined in the squad by club-mates Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.
Young will be quickly reacquainted with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli following their clash at Old Trafford last weekend.
England squad to play Germany and Brazil
Tammy Abraham – Swansea
Dele Alli – Tottenham Hotspur
Ryan Bertrand – Southampton
Jack Butland – Stoke City
Gary Cahill – Chelsea
Fabian Delph – Manchester City
Eric Dier – Tottenham Hotspur
Joe Gomez – Liverpool
Joe Hart – West Ham United (loan from Manchester City)
Jordan Henderson – Liverpool
Phil Jones – Manchester United
Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
Jesse Lingard – Manchester United
Ruben Loftus-Cheek – Crystal Palace (loan from Chelsea)
Harry Maguire – Leicester City
Jordan Pickford – Everton
Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
Danny Rose – Tottenham Hotspur
Raheem Sterling – Manchester City
John Stones – Manchester City
Kieran Trippier – Tottenham Hotspur
Jamie Vardy – Leicester City
Kyle Walker – Manchester City
Harry Winks – Tottenham Hotspur
Ashley Young – Manchester United