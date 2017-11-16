Man Utd’s Phil Jones out of Newcastle game, Jose Mourinho fuming

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is fuming after defender Phil Jones sustained an injury on England duty.

The centre-back has been ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United with the thigh problem.

Mourinho branded himself “naive” for allowing Jones to join up with the England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Although a raft of players from other clubs pulled out of Gareth Southgate’s squad, Jones was allowed to link up with the squad despite having been managing a niggle for the previous three weeks.

His club manager is far from happy that the 25-year-old was put in the firing line for a friendly game in his condition.

According to the Daily Mirror, Mourinho said: “I don’t think it is possible for a player with a problem to play in a friendly.

“Of course, Phil Jones had a problem. He was having a problem for three weeks, he’s having problems that are stopping him to play for his club and then he plays for his club in extreme conditions [in their final match before the internationals] because it’s a big match against Chelsea.

“And then he goes to the national team and he comes home with an ongoing injury that everyone knows is an ongoing injury.”

Jones started for England against Germany last Friday night, but sustained his injury in the first-half and had to be replaced by Liverpool’s Joe Gomez. He was already wearing heavy strapping on his thigh at the tim.