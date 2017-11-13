Man Utd’s Romelu Lukaku thanks his ‘real fans’

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has issued a pointed thank you to his “real fans” via social media.

The £75m signing has been under mounting pressure at Old Trafford after going seven games without a goal since the end of September.

But Lukaku answered his critics with two goals for Belgium in their friendly against Mexico on Friday night. He is set to play again in a friendly against Japan tomorrow evening.

In between the two games, he told his social media followers: “Big thank you to all my teammates and the real fans out there for the messages!”