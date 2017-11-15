Man Utd’s top January transfer target revealed

Valencia winger Carlos Soler is Manchester United’s top January transfer target, according to The Independent.

We previously reported that United were tracking the 20-year-old starlet, and it appears he has now established himself as a priority signing for Jose Mourinho.

Today’s article claims the January window will be a quiet one for United, but Mourinho is set to push for a deal to sign Soler.

The Portuguese boss had publicly declared that he wanted four new signing in the summer window, but had to settle for three when the Old Trafford hierarchy failed to sign a new winger.

Ivan Perisic, who has since signed a new long-term deal at Inter Milan, was Mourinho’s top target at that stage, but attention has now turned to Soler.

The Spain Under-21 international has apparently made a great impression on United staff in the 11 months since he made his Valencia debut last December.

Scouting reports have praised his attacking thrust and maturity.

A fee of £40m is mentioned, through United are reportedly considering offering midfielder Andreas Pereira, who is currently on loan at the Mestalla, in part-exchange.