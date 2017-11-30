Marco Silva opens the door for Richarlison to join Spurs or Chelsea

Watford boss Marco Silva has hinted that Brazilian star Richarlison could leave the club next summer with his blessing.

The 20-year-old has earned rave reviews since joining the Hornets from Fluminense for £11.5m in the last transfer window. After scoring five goals in his first 14 Premier League games, he has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea. Chinese Super League sides are also said to be watching his progress.

Silva has indicated that Watford will be powerless to stop Richarlison leaving if one of the big boys come calling and that he wouldn’t want to.

He said the club need to bring ambitious players to Vicarage Road, but that ambition will also result in them wanting to move on.

According to The Sun, the Hornets boss said: “For us to improve as a club we need to sign players with ambition.

“I want everyone in the club to work hard and if they achieve something else in their careers, then that’s normal. I’m realistic.

“While they are at Watford they need to give 100 per cent.

“To do well in their careers is fantastic for us as a club and also for the player.”

Former Brazil Under-20 international Richarlison signed a five-year contract when he joined the Hornets in August. He is tied to the club until June 2022.