Marcos Rojo to return to action tonight

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is set to play his first game in seven months this evening, the club has confirmed.

The Argentina international is in the United Under-23 squad to face Athletic Bilbao in a Premier League International Cup tie at Leigh Sports Village.

Rojo has not played since suffering a serious knee injury in the Europa League win over Anderlecht at Old Trafford on April 20.

The 26-year-old has made good progress in his recovery and is expected to get some minutes under his belt for Ricky Sbragia’s tonight as he builds up his match fitness ahead of a return to first-team duties.

Rojo can play at left-back, but has been deployed more regularly as a centre-back since Jose Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford.

He was signed from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in 2014 during Louis van Gaal’s time in charge.

Young midfielder Callum Gribbin is also due to make his comeback from injury in this evening’s game.