Mauricio Pochettino says he is waiting for Erik Lamela to declare himself available

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says he is waiting for Erik Lamela to declare himself fit for action.

The Argentine winger has been back in full training for a couple of weeks and played for the under-23 side last weekend.

Pochettino opened the door for the former Roma man to return to the first-team and says he is waiting for Lamela to tell him he is ready.

Speaking at his press conference today, the Spurs boss said: “We are waiting because now it is on him. It is up to him to get the right feeling to say: ‘I am here, I am available if you want, gaffer.’

“That is now all that we are waiting for. He is training, doing well and now, after one year, it is about how he is feeling.”

Pochettino indicated he did not know whether Lamela would declare himself fit for this weekend’s game against West Bromwich Albion, or whether he will opt to get more playing time under his belt for the under-23s.

He continued: “I don’t know [if he will be selected]. We have another training session tomorrow so we are waiting. It’s a small chance, maybe we will decide to play him in the under-23s again, but we need to wait until tomorrow.

“We have a lot of games now: Saturday, Tuesday then the weekend again. We’ll see. I hope it is going well with him in his mind and that he is ready to play.”

Lamela has been sidelined since October 2016 with a hip injury. After a lengthy spell out of action and trying various approaches to his recovery, it was decided that he needed surgery to correct the issue.

As a result, he has not played a competitive match for more than a year.