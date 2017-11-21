Mesut Ozil: Schalke confirm interest in signing former player

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is a transfer target for his former club Schalke.

The Bundesliga side’s chairman Clemens Tönnies has revealed that he wants to bring ex-Schalke academy product Ozil back to the club, though they are unlikely to be part of the scramble for his signature when his contract expires in June.

He told German magazine Kicker: “I can imagine a return quite well. If there would be a possibility we would think about it.

“His return would be a nice story. But it won’t happen next summer.”

Ozil, who was born in Gelsenkirchen, played for his hometown club between 2005 and 2008, when he moved on to Werder Bremen for €5m.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and will be available on a free transfer next summer. He is also able to sign a pre-contract with Schalke of any other overseas club from January onwards.

Tönnies’ comments indicate he thinks he will have to wait longer than that before being able to re-sign Ozil.

The Germany international looks increasingly unlikely to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.