Mesut Ozil set to be sold to Barcelona in January to avoid free transfer to Man Utd

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is preparing to sell Mesut Ozil to Barcelona in the January transfer window to avoid losing him to Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

Former Real Madrid star Ozil has reportedly told Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu he would and a salary of €370,000 (£329,559) a week to make the move to Camp Nou.

The report claims that would be a struggle for Barca, but they may be able to match the World Cup winner’s demands if they are able to offload midfielder Arda Turan early in the window. The former Atletico Madrid is said to be the Catalan giants’ sixth highest earner, but is nowhere near that in the pecking order.

While the Gunners would rather keep hold of Ozil until the end of the season, and ideally beyond that, Wenger is reportedly willing to let the 28-year-old move on to keep him away from United.