Mesut Ozil could sign new Arsenal deal if he gets Jack Wilshere’s no.10 shirt

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil coould still sign a new contract at the club if he is handed the number 10 shirt, according to The Sun.

The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and widely expected to leave the Gunners on a free transfer.

But today’s report suggests that Ozil would be more inclined to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium if he gets to swap his squad number.

He is said to be demanding the number 10 shirt – in addition to an increase in his £150,000-a-week wages – in order to bolster his marketing activity.

The 29-year-old had begun building a brand around the number 10 shirt during his time at Real Madrid, but was forced to take number 11 when he moved to Arsenal in 2013. His social media handles still include the number 10.

England international Jack Wilshere currently wears the number 10 shirt, as he has since Robin van Persie left the club in 2012.

Wilshere is also out of contract at the end of the season and his future is yet to be resolved, too.