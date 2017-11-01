Michael Carrick to turn down moves to West Brom and Leicester

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick will reject interest from West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City in the January transfer window, according to ESPN.

The veteran midfielder, aged 36, took the armband when former skipper Wayne Rooney moved to Everton in the summer.

But Carrick has been restricted to just one appearance so far this season.

The likes of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini were preferred as Jose Mourinho’s side made an impressive start to the season. And when injury struck Pogba and Fellaini, Carrick suffered a calf injury of his own.

Despite his limited opportunities, the former West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur man intends to stay put. Sources close to the players have briefed that he has no plans to leave the club.

Leicester, West Brom and Championship side Aston Villa have all enquired about his availability given his lack of playing time.

Carrick, who joined United in 2006, is out of contract at the end of the season.