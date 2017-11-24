Michael Carrick undergoes heart procedure

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick has revealed he has undergone a heart procedure in recent weeks.

The 36-year-old has been out of action since September and his absence was widely believed to be a recurrence of his long-standing calf complaint.

But he has spoken out this evening to reveal that he was actually receiving treatment for an irregular heart rhythm.

The condition first came to light when Carrick complained of feeling unwell during United’s Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion in September.

After undergoing tests, he underwent a procedure to correct the problem.

Writing on Twitter ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion, Carrick confirmed he is now back in training and building up his fitness to get back in contention to feature for Jose Mourinho’s side.

He said: “I just want to clear up my situation as I’ve had quite a few people asking if I’m ok and why I haven’t been fit over the last couple of months.

“After feeling strange during the second half of the Burton game in September I underwent a series of tests. It turned out to be an irregular heart rhythm which has been fully investigated and I had a procedure called a Cardiac Ablation.

“I had to build up training steadily whilst being monitored closely but I feel fine now.

“I would like to reassure everyone that I’m healthy and back training hard with the team. I’m building up my fitness and aiming to be back in contention for selection soon.”

Carrick is yet to play in the Premier League so far this season and his appearance against Burton was his only game of the 2017/18 campaign to date.