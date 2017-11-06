Michael Emenalo quits Chelsea

Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has stepped down from his role.

The Blues announced the 52-year-old had handed in his resignation earlier today.

Chelsea FC today announces that technical director Michael Emenalo has decided to stand down from his role… https://t.co/LKFw2ewXOj — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 6, 2017

While head coach Antonio Conte spoke of how much he has enjoyed working with Emenalo, the Italian appears to have won some ground in his internal power struggle at Stamford Bridge.

Conte was known to be unhappy with the club’s recruitment policy over the summer and a perceived lack of support in landing his preferred signings.

In the wake of the trickiest week of Conte’s time in charge, pundit Phil Neville made a high profile comment that whoever made the decision to sell Nemanja Matic to Manchester United last summer should be sacked. It might be more than coincidence that Emenalo’s departure comes so soon after such criticism of the club’s transfer activity.

Conte told Chelsea’s website today: “I am very sorry to see Michael leave Chelsea, and I would like to thank him for all his help and support since I arrived at this club. I have enjoyed working with him very much, we celebrated a Premier League title together in May, and I wish him the very best for the future.”

Emenalo’s departure after 10 years at Chelsea and six years in his current role is viewed as a blow to owner Roman Abramovich.