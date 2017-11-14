Nabil Fekir to Arsenal almost done

Arsenal are close to finalising the £60m signing of Lyon star Nabil Fekir, according to the Daily Star.

The report claims the deal is almost done and the France international set to join the Gunners in the January transfer window.

That will pave the way for contract rebels Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez to leave the Emirates Stadium. The pair could now be sold in January if the Fekir deal goes through.

The 24-year-old, who can play as a striker or attacking midfielder, would be reunited with his former Lyon team-mate Alexandre Lacazette, who joined Arsenal for a club record £52m in the last transfer window.

Fekir has thrived in Lacazette’s absence, scoring 12 goals in 15 appearances in all competition so far this season.

His father has previously talked up the prospect of a move to Arsenal.

In 2014, when rumours the youngster could be on his way to the Gunners first surfaced, Mohamed Fekir said: “If he leaves, it’ll be for Arsenal. It’s the only club that can enable him to progress, with Arsene Wenger. He will not go to Manchester City to sit on the bench.”