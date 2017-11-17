Nacho Monreal shares photo of his wife, Arsenal fans tell him he’s punching above his weight

Ahead of tomorrow’s return to Premier League action with a north London derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal spent some quality time with his wife last night.

The Spaniard shared of photo of him and wife Isabelle López Ramos on his Twitter account. Several Gooners were quick to inform their left-back that he is punching above his weight.

One cheeky fan even suggested Monreal’s missus was closing her eyes and thinking of his team-mate Olivier Giroud.

Massively punching 👏👏👏 — Nigel Warren (@nigelwarren80) November 16, 2017

£65,000 a week. Closing her eyes and thinking of giroud — Nigel Warren (@nigelwarren80) November 16, 2017

Definitely punching the fella 👊💥 — Tony (@tonyafc66) November 16, 2017

Punching above your weight there bro — SackSilentStan (@MickChampness) November 16, 2017

Once again Nacho is winning in life — Scott Rothnie (@ScottyRothnie) November 16, 2017

Youve done alright for yourself 👍🏻 — Tyler smart (@tyler271985) November 16, 2017

Nacho you’re punching — matthew eland (@eland_bfc10) November 16, 2017

But one Arsenal supporter only had eyes for Nacho…