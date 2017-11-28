Nemanja Matic suffers injury at Watford

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has limped out of this evening’s Premier League game at Watford after suffering an injury.

The Serbia international sat down on the turf at Vicarage Road early in the second half and was replaced by Ander Herrera soon afterwards.

Matic was able to walk to the sidelines, where manager Jose Mourinho was waiting anxiously to learn what was wrong with one of his key players.

The summer signing from Chelsea did not appear overly worried about his injury and sat down on the bench rather than heading down the tunnel to receive treatment in the away dressing room.

Mourinho and United fans will hope that it does not prove to be anything serious that would jeopardise his involvement in the busy festive fixture schedule.

In the short-term, the concern will be whether he is fit enough to face Arsenal on Saturday.

The Red Devils were leading 0-3 at the time of Matic’s injury, so there was no need for any risks to be taken.