Olivier Giroud unlikely to face Spurs, Shkodran Mustafi and Danny Welbeck face late fitness tests

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is unlikely to be fit for this weekend’s north London derby clash with Tottenham Hotspur, according to Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

France international Giroud sustained an injury on international duty shortly after scoring in last week’s win over Wales.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the Spurs game, Wenger admitted the forward was a major doubt for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Wenger also revealed that centre-back Shkodran Mustafi and forward Danny Welbeck will undergo late fitness tests ahead of the game to determine whether they can be involved.

Mustafi shared a photo yesterday showing he had returned to full training at London Colney. He had been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the October international break.

Welbeck has been sidelined since picking up a groin injury in the game against Chelsea in mid-September.

Both Mustafi and Welbeck will both have fitness tests on Friday. The match kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday.