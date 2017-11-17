Paul Pogba hints at Man Utd move for Paulo Dybala

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hinted that Paulo Dybala could be on his way to Old Trafford.

The France international, who is set to return to action after injury this weekend, posted a screenshot to Instagram showing he had been having a FaceTime conversation with Dybala.

His caption for the image used that hashtag “#AgentP”, which he has previously used when he had apparently been involved in coaxing other targets to join United. Most notably, his summer social media interactions with Romelu Lukaku included the same hashtag.

Argentina international Dybala, aged 25, was a team-mate of Pogba’s at Juventus for the 2015/16 season, before the Frenchman’s return to United.