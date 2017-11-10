Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Michael Carrick all return to training

Injured Manchester United stars Paul Pogba, Marcos Rojo and Michael Carrick have all returned to training this week, according to the Daily Mail.

United boss Jose Mourinho is set to have his squad bolstered by having the trio available for action again after the current international break.

Pogba, Rojo and Carrick are all said to have taken part in a training session with the club’s under-23 squad at Carrington on Wednesday afternoon.

Manager Jose Mourinho and the first team regulars not involved for their national teams have taken a short break, so that’s why the returning players trained with the reserves.

Pogba has been out with a hamstring injury since the middle of September, while Rojo is coming back from the serious knee injury he sustained against Anderlecht last April. Captain Carrick has been troubled by a calf problem in recent weeks.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who suffered a knee injury of his own in the same game as Rojo, is also stepping up his recovery but is still training alone at present.

United return to action against Newcastle United on November 18. Pogba is touted as the most likely to be involved in that game.