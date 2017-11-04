Pep Guardiola hints at Man City’s plans to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has hinted that he is plotting a fresh attempt to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

The former Barcelona boss was unwilling to directly confirm that he retains his long-held interest in bringing Sanchez to the Etihad Stadium when he spoke ahead of tomorrow’s game between City and the Gunners.

But he did say that he might add another striker to the squad for next season and that his opinion on Sanchez is well know.

According to the Daily Mail, Guardiola said: “The strikers we have are going to stay next season, hopefully. Add another player? Maybe. We are going to decide that.

“So I think next season we have to shake the team again a little. Not in terms like this season, where it was a lot because the average age was 28 or 29, now we are a young team.

“But we’ll buy players. We’ll try to analyse well and buy the right players like we did last season and this season.

“You know my opinion on the players I have. Alexis, you know my opinion but he’s an Arsenal player so it’s not correct to talk about that, especially before we play them.

“The transfer window is closed, so it’s not time to talk about that. . I have respect for Arsenal and especially for my own players.

“He (Sanchez) is an Arsenal player, his manager has to speak about him. You know the situation before when the transfer window was open, but now it’s closed. Let’s not talk about that.

“He is such an important player for them, for the talent he has, and we have to try to control him. Let’s just focus on that.”

Sanchez, aged 28, came close to joining City in a £60m deal on transfer deadline day at the end of the summer window. But his move collapsed when Arsenal failed to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar as a replacement.

A cut-price January move had been touted, but Guardiola’s comments suggest he is looking towards next summer.

Sanchez is out of contract at the end of the season and will be available on a free transfer in July.