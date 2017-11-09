Petr Cech takes exception after journalist mocks his head protection

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has hit back at a journalist who suggested he lacked courage because he wears a skull cap.

Former Daily Mirror, Daily Mail and Evening Standard reporter Neal Collins posted on Twitter to praise South Africa goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune for returning to training without protection three days after suffering a facial fracture.

He contrasted that “unbelievable courage” with Cech who “still wears a scrum cap 5 years later”.

Cech was unimpressed.

He replied: “You seriously believe that I’m wearing a HEADGEAR to protect a FACIAL injury?!!”

UNBELIEVABLE COURAGE: Takes a real hero to shrug off a facial fracture and get back in training unprotected 3 days later @IIKhune_32_16. @PetrCech still wears a scrum cap 5 years later. @bafanabafana pic.twitter.com/PM8Uvvo4k9 — Neal Collins (@nealcol) November 9, 2017

So .@nealcol you seriously believe that I’m wearing a HEADGEAR to protect a FACIAL injury ?!! https://t.co/XfSXCs7CUR — Petr Cech (@PetrCech) November 9, 2017

Cech suffered a depressed skull fracture, which reportedly almost cost him his life, after a collision with Reading midfielder Stephen Hunt while playing for Chelsea in October 2006. He returned to action in January 2007 wearing the rugby headguard and continues to war it.