Philippe Coutinho asks Liverpool to reject PSG bids

Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has asked the club to turn down any bids for him from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Catalan newspaper Sport.

The Brazil international handed in a transfer request in the summer in an effort to force through a move to Barcelona.

But he ended up staying at Anfield after the Reds rejected three bids from the Catalan giants.

Coutinho has reportedly still got his heart set on a move to Camp Nou and is concerned that PSG’s interest could muddy the waters.

Consequently, he has reportedly told the Liverpool hierarchy that he has not interest in a move to Parc des Princes and instructed them to turn down any offers from the French side.

His representatives have been informed that he does not want any noise created by potential negotiations with PSG impacting on his prospective move to Barcelona.

Liverpool rejected a third and final offer of £114m for Coutinho from Barca in August. The Spanish table-toppers are said to be preparing to make a new bid of £106m in the January transfer window.