Philippe Coutinho: Barcelona prepare fresh talks with Liverpool

Barcelona are planning on reopening talks with Liverpool over the transfer of Philippe Coutinho, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Camp Nou officials reportedly want a summit with their Anfield counterparts at the end of November to discuss a January move for Coutinho.

Barca failed with three bids for the Brazil international in the last transfer window. The Reds rejected all of the La Liga side’s offers and a transfer request from Coutinho.

But the Catalans are ready to once against test Liverpool’s resolve to keep hold of their star player.

A group of Barca officials will reportedly organise a trip to England later this month with a view to meeting the Liverpool board in person and officially requesting to buy Coutinho, who remains a priority target following last summer’s world record sale of Neymar.

They are said to be keen to sign Coutinho as soon as possible because the World Cup would limit his time to settle if he joins in the summer.