Photo: Arsenal and Chelsea stars training together as they prepare to fly to London

Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger have been pictured training together on national team duty with Germany.

The pair were taking part in their final training session in their homeland before they return to London to prepare for the friendly against England at Wembley tomorrow evening.

Rudiger shared a photo of him and the Gunners star on his Twitter account.

Ozil, Rudiger and the rest of Joachim Low’s squad are due to board a flight to the UK this afternoon.