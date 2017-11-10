Photo: Arsenal man celebrates victory over Northern Ireland
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka posted on Instagram to celebrate Switzerland’s 0-1 win over Northern Ireland in Belfast last night.
A controversial penalty, converted by Ricardo Rodriguez, gave Xhaka and his team-mates victory a crucial away goal from their World Cup qualification playoff first leg at Windsor Park.
Xhaka branded it a very good away win and said it had been a massive step towards booking a place at Russia 2018. He also branded Northern Ireland very tough opponents.
The Gunners star posted a photo of him and his team-mates celebrating the winner.
You can see Xhaka’s individual highlights from the game in the video below.