Photo: Arsenal players pose for dressing room photo after beating Spurs

Arsenal’s players posed for a photo in the home dressing room at the Emirates Stadium after today’s win over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.

The Gunners recorded a 2-0 victory in the lunchtime kick-off as the Premier League returned to action after the international break.

Goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal all three points.

After the final whistle, it was time for a celebratory photo. Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil and goalscorer Mustafi all featured in the shot.