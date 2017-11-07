Photo: Arsenal star digs out old photo of him with legendary attacking midfielder

Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny has started the international break by digging out on old photo of him with legendary Egypt attacking midfielder Mohamed Aboutrika.

The young Elneny is seen posing alongside the former Al Ahly, who scored 38 goals in 105 caps for the national team.

Elneny, who was in the youth ranks at Al Ahly when Aboutrika was in his prime, posted the photo to celebrate his hero’s 39th birthday. It appears the photo might have been taken pitchside after an Al Ahly game.

Writing in Arabic, Elneny said: “Every year you’re Prince of Hearts. Happy new year to you.”