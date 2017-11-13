Photo: Benjamin Mendy and Dele Alli pose for a selfie while shopping

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy and Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli posed for a photo together after a chance meeting in Harrods.

Mendy is currently sidelined with a long-term knee injury. He took some downtime during the international break to pay a visit to London, including a trip to the luxury department store in Knightsbridge.

While there, he bumped into Spurs star Alli, who pulled out of the England squad due to a hamstring injury he suffered against Real Madrid at Wembley.