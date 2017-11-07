Photo: Chelsea and Liverpool stars hang out together

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah spent some time together last night.

The former Roma team-mates were able to catch up at the start of the international break.

Rudiger wrote: “Always a pleasure to meet this guy.”

The 24-year-old, who was benched for the Blues’ win over Manchester United last weekend, is in the Germany squad for their friendlies against England and France.

Salah, aged 25, has been omitted from the Egypt squad for their final World Cup qualifier having already helped his national team to book their place at Russia 2018.