Photo: Chelsea star asks fans whether he is ‘hot or not’
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi donned an interesting outfit as he reported for international duty with Belgium today.
He shared a photo showing him arriving at the training camp and asked his followers to rate his appearance.
Batshuayi wrote: “Hot or not ❌ #dontbemean.”
The former Marseille man had opted for a long, hooped, woolly coat in various shades of grey, some definitely not long grey trousers, bare ankles, a grey hat and a pair of chunky white trainers.
If he takes the opinion of fans on social media onboard, this is probably the last we will see of his outfit.
Classic arrival @BelRedDevils ♂️
Hot or not ❌ #dontbemean pic.twitter.com/UotO8Ey9LL
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 7, 2017