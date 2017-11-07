Photo: Chelsea star asks fans whether he is ‘hot or not’

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi donned an interesting outfit as he reported for international duty with Belgium today.

He shared a photo showing him arriving at the training camp and asked his followers to rate his appearance.

Batshuayi wrote: “Hot or not ❌ #dontbemean.”

The former Marseille man had opted for a long, hooped, woolly coat in various shades of grey, some definitely not long grey trousers, bare ankles, a grey hat and a pair of chunky white trainers.

If he takes the opinion of fans on social media onboard, this is probably the last we will see of his outfit.