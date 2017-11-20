Photo: Chelsea star tries archery
Chelsea’s summer signing Davide Zappacosta has been trying his hand at archery.
The wing-back is starting to get his eye in when it comes to the Premier League and is currently part of head coach Antonio Conte’s first-choice XI.
So he has now moved on to other targets (in a very literal since).
Zappacosta shared a photo on Twitter showing him with bow and arrow in hand, seemingly at a fairground attraction.
He branded himself as “ZAPPIN-HOOD!”.
ZAPPIN-HOOD! ♂️ pic.twitter.com/iXMJ47HdAd
— Davide Zappacosta (@DZappacosta) November 19, 2017