Photo: Chelsea star tries archery

Chelsea’s summer signing Davide Zappacosta has been trying his hand at archery.

The wing-back is starting to get his eye in when it comes to the Premier League and is currently part of head coach Antonio Conte’s first-choice XI.

So he has now moved on to other targets (in a very literal since).

Zappacosta shared a photo on Twitter showing him with bow and arrow in hand, seemingly at a fairground attraction.

He branded himself as “ZAPPIN-HOOD!”.