Photo: Christian Eriksen celebrates firing Denmark to World Cup with hat-trick

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen was the star of the show as he scored a hat-trick in Denmark’s World Cup qualification playoff victory over the Republic of Ireland last night.

Eriksen scored three of his side’s goals in a 1-5 win in Dublin. The Danes had fallen behind in the game, but Eriksen took the match and the tie by the scruff of the neck to secure a place at Russia 2018.

He posted a photo of the dressing room celebrations on Instagram and wrote: “Ooops! World Cup here we go!”