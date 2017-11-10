Photo: Danny Drinkwater in Chelsea training after turning down England call-up

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater was in training at the club’s Cobham base yesterday after turning down an England call-up.

England boss Gareth Southgate revealed the £35m signing from Leicester City had decided he wasn’t fit enough to play for the national team, having only made his first appearance of the season late last month and been restricted to less than two hours of football since joining the Blues.

He was at work on the training ground yesterday as he continues to build his fitness. Team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta shared this photo from the session.