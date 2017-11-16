Photo: Harry Kane with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry ahead of north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been spotted in enemy ranks ahead of Saturday’s north London derby.

The England international has been hanging out with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. It appears he was been doing an interview and analysis for the pre-match television coverage.

Kane wrote: “North London rivals but respect. Filming with @SkySportsPL and @ThierryHenry today.”

The good news for Spurs fans is that Kane appears to have conducted the interview in his training kit, which would suggest he has every chance of featuring in the game. He missed England’s friendlies against Germany and Brazil after sustaining an injury against Crystal Palace before the international break.