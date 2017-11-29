Photo: Huddersfield players travel to London for Arsenal game
Huddersfield Town’s players mean business in this evening’s Premier League game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Terriers star Elias Kachunga posted a photo of him and his team-mates on the train to London on Tuesday ahead of the game.
He quipped that he and his colleagues were not interested in sightseeing during their trip to the capital: the focus is on getting something from their clash with the Gunners.
Kachunga’s pre-match rallying cry read: “Travelling to London. But not for sightseeing!!! We wanna challenge #Arsenal tomorrow!! Come on @htafcdotcom.”
Travelling to London. But not for sightseeing!!! We wanna challenge #Arsenal tomorrow!! Come on @htafcdotcom ⚽️🔵⚪️ #teamkaching pic.twitter.com/MP7MvqjjE6
— Elias Kachunga (@ekachunga15) November 28, 2017