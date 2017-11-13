Photo: Jose Mourinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic watch Sweden vs Italy together

Imagine getting tickets to the big game, turning up and finding your boss has got the seat next to you.

We suspect that didn’t happen in this instance.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic were spotted sitting next to each other in the crowd for Sweden’s World Cup qualification playoff against Italy on Friday evening.

The pair are known to have a close bond, and it appears that extends to watching Ibra’s former national team in action together.