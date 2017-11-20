Photo: Liverpool star hits the jacuzzi after Southampton game

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain posted a photo of himself in his home hot tub after Saturday’s win over Southampton.

The England international said it was part of his “home recovery session” after the 3-0 win over his former club and in preparation for Tuesday’s Champions League group game against Sevilla in Spain.

He didn’t make it clear what whether it was a warming jacuzzi or a freezing ice bath. Maybe is was a ‘little mix’ of hot and cold water.