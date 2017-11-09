Photo: Man Utd defender insists he is working hard on holiday

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has taken to Twitter to share a holiday snap.

After being overlooked by Gareth Southgate for the England squad to play Germany and Brazil, Smalling has taken the opportunity to jet off with wife Sam.

The couple are seen high up on some cliffs overlooking a bay.

Presumably foreseeing an onslaught from United fans telling him he should be doing laps of the pitch at Carrington, not enjoying a break, Smalling was at pains to point out that it had been a difficult trek to get to that scenic view.

He wrote: “Very lucky to be able to see different parts of the world. Don’t underestimate the workout to get to this view!”