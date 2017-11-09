Photo: Man Utd youngster does some gardening

It looks like Manchester United youngster Matty Willock is get the full range of experiences during his loan spell at Dutch side FC Utrecht.

The 21-year-old midfielder was this week roped into doing some gardening.

Willock, Patrick Joosten and Willem Janssen were dispatched to the Nieuwegeinse district of the city to give 75-year-old Leida’s a makeover as part of community initiative currently being undertaken by Utrecht.

The United starlet got involved with digging up old plants and preparing the garden for its new look.